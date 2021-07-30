OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 30
YCCHS to host COVID-19 Town Hall via Facebook Live on Monday
Reports ‘high transmission’ rate in Yavapai County

These graphs depict the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and the percent-positivity rate in Yavapai County over the past month and a half, as of July 30, 2021. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

These graphs depict the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and the percent-positivity rate in Yavapai County over the past month and a half, as of July 30, 2021. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 30, 2021 12:22 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) Director Leslie Horton will host a town hall meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, via Facebook Live to answer questions about COVID-19 and the Delta variant that is spreading throughout Yavapai County.

The event will also be recorded and a link posted on the yavapaiaz.gov/chs website, according to a news release.

The ADHS community transmission dashboard for the week of July 18 to 24 indicates “high transmission” in Yavapai County, with 167 cases per 100,000 — an increase from 155 per 100,000 the week prior but remaining at a 13.6% positivity rate. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker indicates 39.8% of Yavapai County residents older than 12 are fully vaccinated, 41.7% over 18, and 59.1% over 65.

The CDC recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places where the virus is spreading, based on their "level of community transmission." If a county has reported 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period or has a positivity rate of 8% to 10%, it falls into the “substantial transmission” tier, while those reporting 100 cases or more per 100,000 or have a positivity rate of at least 10% are labeled as “high transmission.”

Those are the two groups for which the CDC recommends mask-wearing. The CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said in a news briefing that the change comes after new evidence showed Delta was more transmissible than previously understood.

“This new science is worrisome and, unfortunately, warrants an update to our recommendations,” she stated.

CURRENTLY

Yavapai County reported on Friday 265 COVID-19 cases and five deaths since Monday. The county has tested 1,347 residents for COVID-19 since last Friday with 441 positive cases primarily in the 25 to 64 age groups. There have been 20,626 positive cases and 537 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports 32 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports seven, and the Prescott VA has three COVID-19 patients, as of Friday.

The highly contagious Delta variant appears to be the dominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in Arizona, reflecting what's happening nationwide. If you are experiencing symptoms of a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19. Here is a list of testing sites at yavapai.us/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

“The best way to avoid getting infected is to get vaccinated,” the news release stated. “The vaccines are safe, effective, and free.”

If you are looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19, check out:

• YRMC: yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

• Spectrum Healthcare: spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ or call 877-634-7333

• Yavapai Community Health Services: 928-771-3122 for appointments, Phone Bank 928-442-5103

• Community Health Center of Yavapai: 928-583-1000

• vaccine.gov

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

