OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports nearly 2K more virus cases, most since March

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 30, 2021 3 p.m.

Arizona reported 1,965 new COVID-19 cases Friday, July 30, the most in a single day since early March, as virus-related hospitalizations continued to climb.

The additional infections and 24 deaths reported Friday increased the state's pandemic totals to 925,169 cases and 18,224 deaths.

Arizona's weekslong climb of COVID-19 hospitalizations had 1,072 virus patients occupying beds as of Thursday, nearly double the number on July 8.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose sharply over the past two weeks, from 851 on July 14 to 1,507 on Wednesday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 11 to 9 in the same period.

Health officials in Arizona and across the country cite low vaccination rates and the fast-spreading delta variant for increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections.

More than 6.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona so far. Over 3.7 million people — or 52% of the eligible population — have received at least one dose. Over 3.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.

In other developments:

-The Phoenix Union High School District, one of the largest in metro Phoenix, announced an indoor mask mandate will be in effect when school starts Monday — regardless of vaccination status. The rule will apply to the 28,000 students, 4,000 staff and visitors. District officials and the governing board will discuss how long to maintain it at a meeting later in the week.

“Ultimately, we want exactly what the rest of the state and even state leaders want. We want to return to in-person learning," District Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson said during a virtual news conference. “One way in which to do that is to follow the science on how to minimize spread on our campuses.”

In June, as part of the state budget, Ducey signed a law banning public schools and charter schools from mandating masks or vaccination. His office calls the Phoenix school district's policy “unenforceable.”

“We have legal counsel and others looking into the legality of a decision like this,” Gestson said. “Our job is to protect the health and safety and wellness of our students.”

-Dr. Cara Christ, state Department of Health Services director and Arizona's top public health official during the pandemic, spoke more Friday about her departure next month. She is leaving to take a senior position with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

Christ denied she was leaving because of any rift between her and Gov. Doug Ducey.

"If it wasn't this exact opportunity, I wouldn't be leaving," Christ said during an interview with KTAR-FM.

She reiterated that she and Ducey have always been in agreement that unvaccinated people should wear masks but that it also be a personal choice.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

State: Schools should be able to isolate students who are unvaccinated
Arizona Department of Health Services director Dr. Cara Christ to depart
Arizona Health Services’ Dr. Christ resigns amid shift in policies
Arizona reports 2,659 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Ducey: ‘There will be no mask mandate’
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries