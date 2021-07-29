Obituary: Cephas Frank Perkins

Cephas Frank Perkins of Chino Valley, Arizona, quietly entered into eternal rest in the early hours of July 25, 2021, in Safford, Arizona. He was born on Dec. 18, 1940, in Holbrook, Arizona, to parents, Cephas Alpheus Perkins and Vivian Onita (Jody) Gooch Perkins, joining siblings, Molly, Susan, Virginia, Audrey, Chuck, Anadee, Bill, Carolyn Fay, and Barbara Dean.

Frank attended Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Education. Frank married Carolyn Turley and the family was blessed with five children, Allan, Donna, Bruce, Valarie, and Judd.

He put his education to work and began teaching and later became an administrator. He loved his family first, then his horses, and finally his dogs. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities over the years.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; his children, Cephas Allan (Kay) Perkins, Donna (Eddie) Miller, Bruce (Diane) Perkins, Valarie (James) Walker and Judd (Sarah) Perkins; his siblings, Molly, Susan, Virginia, Audrey, Chuck, Anadee, Bill and Carolyn Fay; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with two on the way, and his Corgi, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cephas Alpheus and Jody Perkins; his sister, Barbara Dean Perkins; and his grandson, Brandon Coronado.

A visitation for Frank will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chino Valley Chapel beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11 a.m. with interment in the Chino Valley Cemetery.

The funeral service will be aired on Facebook Live, beginning 10 minutes prior to start time. Log on to your Facebook account, locate McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel’s page, like our page (thumbs up icon) and scroll down until you find Frank’s services.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to NAMI.org in honor of team “Brandon’s Stars.” Online Condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.