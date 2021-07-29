Giving Crime the ‘Blues’: special concert, law enforcement event at courthouse plaza Friday at 6 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), and several of its law enforcement partners including the Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Tribal police departments, along with the Attorney General’s Office and others, will host the annual National Night Out Kick-Off event and concert from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 30.

National Night Out (NNO) occurs every year on the first Tuesday in August – this year, Aug. 3. The NNO campaign takes place all across the U.S. and is designed to raise crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood unity and spirit, and further develop partnerships between law enforcement agencies and the community. At the core of these programs is Neighborhood Watch – residents and business owners uniting with their law enforcement representatives to reduce crime, according to a news release.

The goal of the concert is to highlight and remind community members about NNO and provide an opportunity for the public to meet various law enforcement agencies in one place. Agency reps will be on hand to talk about their planned NNO activities, answer questions and share crime prevention information. Those in YCSO-based Neighborhood Watch programs are encouraged to attend.

For the 10th year hosting, local blues band “Road One South” will perform for the event in conjunction with the Summer Concert Series on the courthouse plaza with a show tailored to highlight some of the many activities also occurring that evening including displays and information from various area law enforcement agencies, including K9 officers and special vehicle displays, the release stated.

The concert begins at 6 p.m.; previously published times and online are incorrect.

Kids of all ages can meet Deputy Do-Right, YCSO’s child safety mascot. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the music, displays and the opportunity to meet local law enforcement representatives.

For more information, contact Public Affairs Supervisor Kristin Greene at kristin.greene@yavapai.us.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or at www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.