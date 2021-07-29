OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Giving Crime the ‘Blues’: special concert, law enforcement event at courthouse plaza Friday at 6 p.m.

Road One South will play at the National Night Out Kickoff on the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza Friday, July 30, 2021, in downtown Prescott. The concert begins at 6 p.m. (Courier file)

Road One South will play at the National Night Out Kickoff on the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza Friday, July 30, 2021, in downtown Prescott. The concert begins at 6 p.m. (Courier file)

Originally Published: July 29, 2021 10:14 a.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), and several of its law enforcement partners including the Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Tribal police departments, along with the Attorney General’s Office and others, will host the annual National Night Out Kick-Off event and concert from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 30.

National Night Out (NNO) occurs every year on the first Tuesday in August – this year, Aug. 3. The NNO campaign takes place all across the U.S. and is designed to raise crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood unity and spirit, and further develop partnerships between law enforcement agencies and the community. At the core of these programs is Neighborhood Watch – residents and business owners uniting with their law enforcement representatives to reduce crime, according to a news release.

The goal of the concert is to highlight and remind community members about NNO and provide an opportunity for the public to meet various law enforcement agencies in one place. Agency reps will be on hand to talk about their planned NNO activities, answer questions and share crime prevention information. Those in YCSO-based Neighborhood Watch programs are encouraged to attend.

For the 10th year hosting, local blues band “Road One South” will perform for the event in conjunction with the Summer Concert Series on the courthouse plaza with a show tailored to highlight some of the many activities also occurring that evening including displays and information from various area law enforcement agencies, including K9 officers and special vehicle displays, the release stated.

The concert begins at 6 p.m.; previously published times and online are incorrect.

Kids of all ages can meet Deputy Do-Right, YCSO’s child safety mascot. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the music, displays and the opportunity to meet local law enforcement representatives.

For more information, contact Public Affairs Supervisor Kristin Greene at kristin.greene@yavapai.us.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or at www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Local law-enforcement agencies ready for ‘National Night Out’ kick-off concert Aug. 2
YCSO to host annual National Night Out
Concert on courthouse plaza gives crime the ‘blues’
Local law-enforcement agencies to host annual National Night Out kickoff concert tonight
Road 1 South band gives crime ‘The Blues’ again this year
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries