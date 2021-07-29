Adoption Spotlight: Prince Eli

This exuberant boy is sure to keep you on your toes! Full of energy and adventure, Prince Eli lights up a room with his laughter. He enjoys learning about dinosaurs and showing off his collection of toys. He also enjoys being active and will spend hours in the backyard playing soccer – but loves to end the day with a cuddle and a movie. Get to know Prince Eli and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.

