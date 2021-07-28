Obituary Notice: Ellen H. Petrucci
Originally Published: July 28, 2021 7:58 p.m.
Ellen H. Petrucci, age 80, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born Sept. 3, 1940 in Walden, New York and passed away July 22, 2021. Arrangements are placed in the care of Chino Valley Funeral Home.
