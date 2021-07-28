OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Alberty

Originally Published: July 28, 2021 7:56 p.m.

Mrs. Mary Alberty passed away on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021, at the Haven of Camp Verde Nursing Home. She was 92 years young. Mary was preceded in death by the love of her life, Griff Alberty. Mary loved the outdoors. Gardening and fishing were two of her favorite pastimes, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family. In her later years she enjoyed quilting and making items to donate to local fire departments for accident and fire victims. Mary is survived by her children, Doug Alberty (Pat) of Prescott, Brian Alberty of Tucson, Cheryl Knudsen of Nikiski, Alaska and Fran Christensen (Dean) of Elbert, Colorado. She is also survived by three of her siblings, Bill Grant (Marge) of Camp Verde, Kate Healy of Cottonwood and Liz Davis (Ed) of New Mexico. Mary was blessed to have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews with whom she loved spending time with. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband Griff, in Grace Lawn Cemetery in Howard, Kansas. She was greatly loved and will be missed dearly.

Information was provided by the family.

