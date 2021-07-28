OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cottonwood Police Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to end

Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell announces to the media that 16-year-old Faith Moore's body was found by search and rescue crews along the banks of the Verde River on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (VVN video screenshot)

Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell announces to the media that 16-year-old Faith Moore's body was found by search and rescue crews along the banks of the Verde River on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (VVN video screenshot)

BRIAN BERGNER Jr., Verde Independent
Originally Published: July 28, 2021 8:03 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The search for 16-year-old Faith Moore came to an end Wednesday night, July 28, as search and rescue crews found her body where the Verde River meets the wash where the teenager was last seen.

Speaking to a community gripped by the search for Moore, who called for help just days ago because her car was stranded in knee-high water because of a storm, Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell announced that the family had positively identified the body.

"I’m here to announce tonight, certainly light years from the miracle that we were hoping for of finding Faith alive and well, we have recovered her body along the banks of the Verde River about three hours ago,” Gesell said during a press conference around 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.

photo

Faith Moore. (Courtesy photo)

On Saturday, July 24, first responders were able to make visual contact with Moore, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 p.m., but during the rescue attempt in a wash on Camino Real near Highway 260, she was swept out of her car and downstream.

Although the water was only at knee-high levels when she first called, the water quickly rose to more than 8 feet within an hour, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week.

Hundreds of volunteers, first responders from the Verde Valley and other parts of the state, K9 units, and even a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, spent four days searching for Moore.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes told The Verde Independent on Wednesday that at one point, there were nearly 500 first responders involved in the operation.

On Monday night, July 26, community leaders and pastors led hundreds of community members in prayer at Mingus Union High School’s softball field where Moore’s mother told the crowd, “Thank you to each and every one of you for being here, for praying. For helping find our girl.”

By Tuesday, first responders, along with many volunteers, were up at 6 a.m. to begin the search again for Moore. The same on Wednesday morning, until around 4 p.m. when her body was found.

After his initial comments, Gesell went on to say how in “awe” he was of the local community and all it had done to try and find the local high school student.

“I’m completely in awe of this community. The word community is often, I think it’s almost cliché, in some instances these days. I can tell you for a fact that community is alive and well in Cottonwood. Community is alive and well in the Verde Valley. Community is alive and well in Yavapai County,” Gesell said.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is editor of the Verde Independent, a sister publication to The Daily Courier.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Faith Moore was last seen
Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
Update: Search efforts continue for missing teen swept from car
Body of missing 70-year-old Ash Fork woman found
Crews rescue kayaker from chilly Verde River
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries