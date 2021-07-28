Church News: July 28, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

American Lutheran Church , 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348. On Shabbat Ekev Saturday , July 31, Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses choosing responsibly, avoiding pursuit of fictions or materialism, embracing the mitzvot [good deeds]. 5781 calendars, cotton masks FREE upon request. Want services/ discussions? Call to arrange/ details: Consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Vaccinate! Be safe!

, July 31, Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses choosing responsibly, avoiding pursuit of fictions or materialism, embracing the mitzvot [good deeds]. 5781 calendars, cotton masks FREE upon request. Want services/ discussions? Call to arrange/ details: Consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Vaccinate! Be safe! The Center for Spiritual Living , inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott. Chino Valley United Methodist Church , 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person the 10th Sunday after Pentecost, 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob’s message: “Syrophoenician Woman’s Faith” (Mark 7:24-30).

, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person the 10th Sunday after Pentecost, 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob’s message: “Syrophoenician Woman’s Faith” (Mark 7:24-30). Christian Science Society , 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ , meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com. Emmanuel Lutheran Church , 7763 E. Long Look, Prescott Valley. Services are Sundays, 9 and 11 a.m. We are masking and all are welcome! Vacation Bible School is July 30-31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children 5 to 11 years old. A free takeout lunch is provided Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, 7763 E. Long Look, Prescott Valley. Services are Sundays, 9 and 11 a.m. We are masking and all are welcome! Vacation Bible School is July 30-31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children 5 to 11 years old. A free takeout lunch is provided Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. All of our mid-week activities are currently on summer break. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road and at FirmFoundationPV.org.

Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. All of our mid-week activities are currently on summer break. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road and at FirmFoundationPV.org. First Congregational Church , 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Per current CDC guidelines, masks are not required for those vaccinated, social distancing is no longer required, and congregational singing has returned. 928-445-4555.

, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Per current CDC guidelines, masks are not required for those vaccinated, social distancing is no longer required, and congregational singing has returned. 928-445-4555. Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join with us. Love is the doctrine of this congregation, the quest for truth is its sacrament, and service is its prayer.

meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join with us. Love is the doctrine of this congregation, the quest for truth is its sacrament, and service is its prayer. Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information. The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church , Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025. Living Waters Church , 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media. Mingus View Presbyterian Church , 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley – Worship open to all at 10 a.m. Sunday. Also on Facebook. Congregational singing has returned. We are a small, warm congregation and you will be welcome. Food Pantry open to public Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley – Worship open to all at 10 a.m. Sunday. Also on Facebook. Congregational singing has returned. We are a small, warm congregation and you will be welcome. Food Pantry open to public Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The messages from God’s Word are to-the-point and applicable to today’s life experience. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The messages from God’s Word are to-the-point and applicable to today’s life experience. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org. Mountaintop Christian Fellowship , 1519 W. Gurley St. – Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

, 1519 W. Gurley St. – Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook. Pleasant Valley Church of Christ , 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218. Prescott Church of the Nazarene , www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. A timeless faith for a modern world! Service starts at 930. prescottorthodox.com.

Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. A timeless faith for a modern world! Service starts at 930. prescottorthodox.com. Welcome to Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship . Please join our service Aug. 1, “The Bright Side of COVID-19: A Personal Account.” The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly led to a serious healthcare and economic crisis around the world. Hranush Ginosyan, zooming in from Muscat, Oman, will share her personal experiences. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/.

. Please join our service Aug. 1, “The Bright Side of COVID-19: A Personal Account.” The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly led to a serious healthcare and economic crisis around the world. Hranush Ginosyan, zooming in from Muscat, Oman, will share her personal experiences. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/. Prescott United Methodist Church , 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950. Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is meeting now with no masks or reservations required. Service begins at 10:15 a.m. at 8944 East Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Look forward to seeing you there and tell your friends and neighbors!

is meeting now with no masks or reservations required. Service begins at 10:15 a.m. at 8944 East Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Look forward to seeing you there and tell your friends and neighbors! St. Luke Ebony Christian Church , 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church , Prescott, introduces and warmly welcomes The Rev. Susan Schubert as our Interim Rector. “We are in this together.” See weekly Epistle for information on service times at www.slecp.org. VBS, July 30-31. Our Food Pantry needs volunteers on Thursdays and Fridays, help serve our neighbors in need.

, Prescott, introduces and warmly welcomes The Rev. Susan Schubert as our Interim Rector. “We are in this together.” See weekly Epistle for information on service times at www.slecp.org. VBS, July 30-31. Our Food Pantry needs volunteers on Thursdays and Fridays, help serve our neighbors in need. Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. No masks or social distancing required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

— Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. No masks or social distancing required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141. Carrying too much baggage these days? The Salvation Army in downtown Prescott began a new series on the baggage of the past that we carry in our lives and how it prevents us from moving forward toward success. Bible Study starts at 9:30 and Worship Service at 11. Everyone welcome.

The Salvation Army in downtown Prescott began a new series on the baggage of the past that we carry in our lives and how it prevents us from moving forward toward success. Bible Study starts at 9:30 and Worship Service at 11. Everyone welcome. Proclaiming God’s Saving Grace! Your DIVINE “filling station.” Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533 or savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship “Sustaining Bread” – Jesus, bread of life, has come to serve us salvation, sustain our souls, and feed us with His forgiveness. 4 p.m. Tuesday, “Life of Jesus, Miracles.”

Your DIVINE “filling station.” Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533 or savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship “Sustaining Bread” – Jesus, bread of life, has come to serve us salvation, sustain our souls, and feed us with His forgiveness. 4 p.m. Tuesday, “Life of Jesus, Miracles.” Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) , 1202 Green Lane – Join us for Sunday Worship at 9:30 a.m. Followed by fellowship and coffee with an adult bible study at 11. We do provide child care during the worship service. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. adult and Friday 9:30 a.m. women bible studies.

, 1202 Green Lane – Join us for Sunday Worship at 9:30 a.m. Followed by fellowship and coffee with an adult bible study at 11. We do provide child care during the worship service. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. adult and Friday 9:30 a.m. women bible studies. Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us in person or online Sundays at 8:45/10:30, 148 S. Marina St. in downtown Prescott. Coffee and donuts available pre-service. Pastor Matt concludes our series “All In” with “The Commitment,” looking at 1 Corinthians 12:12-27. Adult and children’s Sunday School available. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

– Join us in person or online Sundays at 8:45/10:30, 148 S. Marina St. in downtown Prescott. Coffee and donuts available pre-service. Pastor Matt concludes our series “All In” with “The Commitment,” looking at 1 Corinthians 12:12-27. Adult and children’s Sunday School available. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org. Starting Point Church — If you love to worship God, study His Word, and form meaningful connections with others then join us! We’ve remodeled Pier 1 in the Gateway Mall into a great worship auditorium. Services are Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10:10 a.m.; Kids church is offered every Sunday. Visit www.mysp.church.

— If you love to worship God, study His Word, and form meaningful connections with others then join us! We’ve remodeled Pier 1 in the Gateway Mall into a great worship auditorium. Services are Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10:10 a.m.; Kids church is offered every Sunday. Visit www.mysp.church. Trinity Lutheran Church , 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley – Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Creative Worship/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome: please join us! Shepherd’s table open Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry!

, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley – Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Creative Worship/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome: please join us! Shepherd’s table open Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry! Trinity Presbyterian offers in-person services, every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Masks and social distancing provide a safe and friendly environment for all who come to worship. Live-streaming provided for an at-home experience, find and like us on YouTube! More details are available at www.aztrinitypres.org.

offers in-person services, every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Masks and social distancing provide a safe and friendly environment for all who come to worship. Live-streaming provided for an at-home experience, find and like us on YouTube! More details are available at www.aztrinitypres.org. Unity of Prescott , 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850. Sunday services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks are optional. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message on Sunday, Aug. 1, is “What I learned on my summer vacation.” Music by Dan Vega. Sunday messages can be viewed at www.unityprescott.org. All are welcome!

, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850. Sunday services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks are optional. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message on Sunday, Aug. 1, is “What I learned on my summer vacation.” Music by Dan Vega. Sunday messages can be viewed at www.unityprescott.org. All are welcome! Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

— Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays. Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.