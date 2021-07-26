Pet of the Week: Diesel
Hi, my name is Diesel and the shelter staff believe I am an approximately 1- to 2-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. My sister, Presley, and I were brought to the shelter after we were found abandoned.
We were both fearful when we first got here, and that caused us both to act aggressively while we were in our kennels. The moment the staff opened our kennels, however, we were completely different dogs.
I am sweet and loveable, calm, and quiet. I may get along well with larger dogs, but I do not like small dogs. That being said, cats are probably off limits, too.
I would protect my new home while still being a sweet and loving boy. I am house trained, neutered and up to date on all vaccines.
If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
