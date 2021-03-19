Pet of the Week: Agatha

Agatha, who was born on March 19, is from a litter of five babies. She is an adorable “tortie” with a mix of orange, black and brown.

Agatha is a funny little girl with a very prominent stripe of orange right down the middle of her face. She has been in foster care since she was 3 days old along with her four siblings.

She does love wrestling with her litter mates and a good feather wand toy! You can get more information on Agatha by contacting foster mom, Elizabeth by phone/text at 928-848-9509.

Yavapai residents only, please.

Information provided by Catty Shack.