Adoption Spotlight: Martha
Originally Published: July 26, 2021 6:41 p.m.
Martha is intelligent, artistic, kind, generous and caring. With her high level of creativity, Martha loves working on different art projects and dreams of being a tech engineer when she grows up. She enjoys swimming, going to the movies and eating out. Her favorite foods are pizza rolls, French fries and tater tots. Get to know Martha and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
