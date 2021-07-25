OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Search underway for teen-age girl swept from car; flash flood warnings still in effect

Search efforts continued early Sunday morning, July 25, 2021, for a teen-age girl washed away in a flash flood Saturday. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde News)

Search efforts continued early Sunday morning, July 25, 2021, for a teen-age girl washed away in a flash flood Saturday. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde News)

DAN ENGLER, Verde Independent
Originally Published: July 25, 2021 1 p.m.

Flash flood warnings continue today, July 25, as rescue workers are working to locate a teen-age girl washed away during a rescue effort Saturday.

Dozens of search and rescue professionals were involved in the search as of 7 a.m. Sunday. Agencies involved in the search include Cottonwood and Verde Valley Fire, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Cottonwood Police Department, and Yavapai Search and Rescue.

According to VVFD Fire Chief Danny Johnson, rescue crews were contacted at 9:40 p.m. Saturday concerning a vehicle stranded in a low-water crossing.

“During the attempts to contact the driver, a 16-year-old female was swept downstream,” Johnson advised in a news release. “The crews immediately deployed search teams that began searching downriver from Camino Real to the 260.”

The YCSO stated Sunday the girl originally called 911 asking for help because her car was stranded in knee high water. Initial crews were able to make visual contact with the victim, but during the rescue attempt she was swept out of her car and downstream.

Though the water was only to her knees at the time she called for help, the water quickly rose to over 8 feet within an hour, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Johnson said that because of the rising waters and active storms, air support was not immediately available.

The missing girl, he said, was last seen wearing blue shorts, a light blue shirt and white tennis shoes.

Personal items belonging to the girl have been found but heartbreakingly she has not yet been located, the Sheriff’s Office stated Sunday.

The incident command center for this search effort is located near Arrowhead Lane and Camino Real with additional support established along the 1700 block of South Highway 260.

On Saturday night, Verde Fire was simultaneously working five other water rescues at the time of the call from the girl, including a K9 officer unit from Cottonwood who was also washed downstream but managed to get out of the torrent. Ground searches were conducted throughout the night and continue Sunday, according to the YCSO.

There are drones from Sedona Fire, Verde Fire, DPS, and YCSO currently in the air as well as YCSO swift water rescue teams.

An airboat from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is being deployed at Alcantera. This search is being coordinated with Prescott National Forest, and a helicopter from Guardian Air involved in the search.

Saturday’s rains resulted in flash flooding throughout the Verde Valley. Social media posts reported extensive flooding in Jerome’s Gulch area and throughout the Cornville area.

As of 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Jerome residents reported very heavy flows through Deception Gulch with “large boulders and broken limbs … heading downstream at a rapid rate.”

U.S. Geological Survey data collected as of 7 a.m. Sunday shows flows of 2,020 cubic feet per second on the Verde River near Clarkdale. The two gauging stations on the Verde River in the Camp Verde area show flows of 5,640 and 7.130 cfs.

Weather Underground forecasts more thunderstorms this afternoon.

The YCSO stressed again to the public how dangerous running water can be, even when it looks shallow. A simple decision to cross a road with running water can easily and quickly turn tragic.

Anyone thinking they have useful information is asked to call 911.

Courier Editor Tim Wiederaenders contributed to this story. The Verde Independent is a sister publication to the Courier.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

UPDATE: Hikers find body of boy swept away by flood waters
UPDATE: Hikers find body of boy swept away by flood waters
UPDATE: At least 9 dead in flash floods at Arizona swimming hole
Search crews looking for body of 6-year-old-boy swept down river
YCSO rescues 3 swept downstream
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries