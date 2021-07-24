Tucson's Hotel Congress in first phase of renovation plan
Electrician Clifton Zenizo of Maxim Electric digs the trench where the electric lines will run to power the misters in the Club Congress Plaza at Hotel Congress in downtown Tucson, Ariz., on July 15, 2021. Tucson’s iconic hotel is getting a revamp that some staff say is more than a century in the making. The historic property is slated to re-open Aug. 12 after the first phase of a $750,000 remodeling effort.(Cathalena Burch/Arizona Daily Star via AP)