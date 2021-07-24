Prescott releases survey to get public feedback on City Hall redevelopment

After buying a new building to serve as Prescott City Hall, the city is preparing to put the current building at 201 S. Cortez St. on the market for sale and redevelopment.

In anticipation of that, the city is seeking feedback from the public about what should go on the high-profile property at the corner of Cortez and Goodwin streets.

A city news release on Friday, July 23 stated, “The city is seeking public input on concepts for the City Hall redevelopment. These ideas and concepts will be shared with the Facility Optimization and Property Usage Commission and the City Council and will be taken into account while developing the RFQ and RFP process.”

The city is encouraging all residents to participate in the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PrescottCityHall.

The survey will remain open until Sept. 17, 2021. There will also be a dedicated information page on the city’s website, which will be online within a week.

The news release added that the plans to sell the current City Hall property comes after the recent purchase of a new City Hall building at 201 N. Montezuma St.

After getting comments from the public, the city plans to pursue request for qualifications and then requests for proposals from the private sector on the redevelopment of the current City Hall site at 201 S. Cortez St.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.