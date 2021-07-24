OFFERS
Obituary: Joan Liebenheim Webb
7/29/31 — 6/14/21

Joan Liebenheim Webb

Joan Liebenheim Webb

Originally Published: July 24, 2021 7:09 p.m.

Joan passed away peacefully at Highgate Senior Living. Joan lived in Prescott from 1993 until her death. After retiring from an academic career in Psychiatry, while in Prescott she worked part time at the Prescott VA and around the world.

Surviving her are wife, Susan Blake of Prescott, Arizona; sister, Malinda Watson of Parsons, Kansas; daughter, Katie Burris; sons, Gilbert and Ben Webb; four grandchildren and one great grandson. Preceding her in death were father, Mathias (Mut) Liebenheim; mother, Bernice Liebenheim and her brother, Morris, all of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

An incredible, kind person, she was a mother of three, grandmother to five, amazing wife and partner, and great mommy to her dogs!

One of the first women to graduate from U of Oklahoma School of Medicine, graduated at the top of her class while having those three kids! Cared for tens of thousands of patients and served as chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and the first woman president of the Oklahoma State Board of Psychiatry. Girl Scout, hiker, canoe tripper and camper. You will be loved and missed forever Joan. Rest peacefully.

1931-1950, Pawhuska, OK; 1950-1963, Oklahoma A&M (OSU) and U of OK School of Medicine; 1963-1970, Columbia, MO, U of Mo Medical School; 1970-1980, New Castle and Yorktown, IN; 1981-1993, Oklahoma City and 1993-2021, Prescott, AZ.

Memorial WebPage

https://www. mykeeper.com/profile/joanliebenheimwebb

Virtual Memorial open to any who knew Joan 8/1/21, 3:00 p.m., Pacific

https://www.mykeeper.com/event/joan-liebenheim-webbs-memorial-service/

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of the following organizations Joan supported throughout her life:

Heifer International

https://www.heifer.org/give/index.html

One Tree Planted

https://onetreeplanted.org/products/plant-trees

or Rain Forest Rescue - Arbor Day Foundation

https://shop.arborday.org/campaign/rain-forest-rescue-donation/give

As a registered organ donor and medical professional, Joan felt strongly about our bodies ability to both help others and advance scientific achievement. She chose to leave a lasting legacy and improve future patient outcomes by donating her body to Science Care. You can learn more about this organization at www.sciencecare.com. Please consider becoming an organ donor and helping others in urgent need through Donate Life America. More information is available at www.donatelife.net.

Information was provided by the family.

