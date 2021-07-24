OFFERS
Obituary: James Carroll Bell (Jim)

Originally Published: July 24, 2021 7:03 p.m.

James Carroll Bell (Jim) passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona. James was born in South Bend, Indiana on June 6, 1957, to James A. and Mary F. Bell. He lived most of his life there. He graduated from Indiana University in 1981 with a Business Degree, later he received a degree in nursing which he spent most of his life doing. He loved helping others and enjoyed his job very much.

In 2008, he relocated to Prescott Valley, Arizona, to take a job offer with Native Air Medical service as flight nurse. For the past several years, he has been employed by YRMC West Campus as a Registered Nurse. James married Svetlana Sidukova on April 20, 2002, in South Bend, Indiana. She survives along with one son, Nicholas. Also surviving are his parents, Mary and James Bell; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit, 6401 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314.

Funeral service will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E Valley Road, Prescott Valley, Arizona on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. with Father Steven Balog officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

