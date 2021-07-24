Obituary: Calvin Mohr
Calvin Mohr was born Dec. 24, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, and died June 1, 2021, in Roseburg, Ore.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Dianna Mohr; sister, Carolyn Mohr; children, Michael, Cherie’ and Kathy; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Cal was a sound engineer and master craftsmen, par excellent. He lived and worked here in Prescott as the camp ranger for Camp Yavapines for many years. VIP Sheriff under Buck Buchanan, and was a member of the Prescott Sunrise Lions Club.
Services will be held for Cal at the Sutherlin, Oregon, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Aug. 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. Please join us on You Tube. Contact can be made with the family via email: Pqgteam@yahoo.com.
Information was provided by the family.
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2021
- Double-fatality results from crash on Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2021
- Double-fatal crash on Highway 69: police ask motorists to avoid 69, Prescott East Highway
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 21, 2021
- Update: Heavy thunderstorms produce localized flooding in parts of Quad Cities Friday afternoon
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 24, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 23, 2021
- Arizona governor declares emergency after Flagstaff floods
- Yavapai County is in Substantial Transmission category of COVID-19
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Double-fatality results from crash on Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2021
- Double-fatal crash on Highway 69: police ask motorists to avoid 69, Prescott East Highway
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 21, 2021
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: