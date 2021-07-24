Obituary: Calvin Mohr

Calvin Mohr was born Dec. 24, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, and died June 1, 2021, in Roseburg, Ore.



Calvin is survived by his wife, Dianna Mohr; sister, Carolyn Mohr; children, Michael, Cherie’ and Kathy; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Cal was a sound engineer and master craftsmen, par excellent. He lived and worked here in Prescott as the camp ranger for Camp Yavapines for many years. VIP Sheriff under Buck Buchanan, and was a member of the Prescott Sunrise Lions Club.



Services will be held for Cal at the Sutherlin, Oregon, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Aug. 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. Please join us on You Tube. Contact can be made with the family via email: Pqgteam@yahoo.com.

Information was provided by the family.