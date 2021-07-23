Plan for daytime lane restrictions, intermittent full closures at Highway 69, Spring Lane near Cordes Lakes July 26-30
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures and intermittent full closures on north- and southbound Highway 69 at the intersection of Spring Lane near Cordes Lakes.
The following restrictions will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 26-30:
• North- and southbound 69 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between mileposts 264 and 265 at the Spring Lane intersection with intermittent full closures.
• The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
• A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in effect.
The restrictions are needed so ADOT crews can safely complete the signal pole and cabinet installation.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
