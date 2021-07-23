Grimmway Farms issues recall of certain carrot products, county says

Grimmway Farms has voluntarily issued a recall of certain carrot products because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella, according to a news release from Yavapai County.

In addition to the retail-packed products listed in the table, the company recalled certain shredded carrots and chopped (chunk) carrots that were sold to food manufacturers and food service distributors.

All affected food manufacturers, food service distributors, and retail customers have been notified with much of the product having been recaptured before being available for consumption.

To date, no illnesses have been linked to this recall, but Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The products listed in the table below were shipped directly to retailers throughout the United States.

Information provided by Yavapai County.