Attempted 1st-degree murderer Pearsall captured after nearly 3 years on the run

Robert David Pearsall III

Robert David Pearsall III

Originally Published: July 23, 2021 3:24 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, July 23, 2021 6:18 PM

Robert David Pearsall III, a fugitive with felony warrants in Yavapai County who was convicted in 2019 on charges of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault, was captured and taken into custody after three years on the run by Payson Police on July 22, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) stated in a news release.

Pearsall’s 2019 convictions stemmed from a 2018 incident when he viciously attacked a man at a campsite, striking him repeatedly with a board. The victim sustained multiple injuries including a severe head injury and partial loss of his ear. Pearsall was out on bond at the time of his trial but fled before the conviction was reached.

Pearsall was stopped by a Payson Police officer in the early morning of July 22 for a traffic violation on a moped, but then fled as the officer began asking for identification. Following a vehicle and foot pursuit, the officer was able to take him into custody.

After providing a false name, the Officer later determined the suspect to be Pearsall, the fugitive wanted in Yavapai County. Pearsall is now facing additional criminal charges from the arrest in Payson including aggravated assault on law enforcement and weapons charges. He is currently in the Gila County Jail.

“We thank the Payson Police for apprehending this dangerous man. It just goes to show how effective good old fashioned police work and interagency cooperation can be” Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said in the news release. “Fugitives need to know that law enforcement will never stop looking for them, and they can bet they will be caught”

For more information about the YCSO, please visit ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

