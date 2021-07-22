Adoption Spotlight: Manny

Immanuelle, known as Manny, is a straight-A student and aspires to be an engineer someday – though he also dreams of a career playing for the Golden State Warriors or Denver Broncos. In addition to playing sports, Manny also enjoys Legos, computer games, adventure books and music. A fun kid who likes to joke and play outside with friends, he is in the JROTC program at his school and participates in a drafting and design club. Get to know Manny and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.

