Church News: July 22, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 or livestream: www.abcprescott.com – A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s message is “The Planted Word of God” from James 1. Coffee fellowship after the service.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Shabbat Nachamu/Parashat VaEtchanan, Saturday, July 24 – also Tu B’Av, Jewish ‘Sadie Hawkins’ day! Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses how to comfort the grieving. 5781 calendars, cotton masks FREE upon request. Want services/discussions? Call to arrange/details: Consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Vaccinate! Be safe!

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth program at 10:30. Also online: www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person the ninth Sunday after Pentecost, 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25. Live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob’s message: “Kingdom of God in Parables” (Mark 4:1-8).

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look, worship services are at 9 and 11 a.m. If vaccinated, no masking or social distancing required. Plan to worship with us. The second and fourth Fridays of each month, a free take-out lunch is provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church, Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. All of our mid-week activities are currently on summer break. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road and at FirmFoundationPV.org.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Per current CDC guidelines, masks are not required for those vaccinated, social distancing is no longer required, and congregational singing has returned. 928-445-4555.

Feeling ordinary? Come hear Pastor Terrell’s message, “What Makes You Extraordinary?” from Romans 16:1-27 on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, 2820 N. Pleasant View, PV. Kids’ Preschool Worship and Kidz4Christ (elementary-aged class) will meet in Kid City! www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “The Prophetic Sisterhood.” Rev. Becky Gunn speaks on the emergence in the 19th century of female Unitarian and Universalist ministers. Their strength, courage and devotion will be celebrated.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley – Worship open to all at 10 a.m. Sunday. Also on Facebook. Congregational singing has returned. We are a small, warm congregation and you will be welcome. Food Pantry open to public Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. – Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service, 6 p.m.; Women’s Ministry Tuesdays, 6 p.m.; Men’s Ministry Wednesdays, 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. A timeless faith for a modern world! Service starts at 930. prescottorthodox.com.

Join Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program July 25 “On Being a YES Person.” In this heart share, poet Amita Sanghvi looks back on strength-giving acts chosen as her survival instinct guided her to be a YES person. She will share her poems and how we all connect poetically. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is meeting now with no masks or reservations required. Service begins at 10:15 a.m. at 8944 East Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Look forward to seeing you there and tell your friends and neighbors!

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, information at www.slecp.org for worship times. Livestream on Facebook Sunday 10 a.m. Nursery open, 9:30 a.m. to noon; coffee hour volunteers needed to sign up. VBS July 30-31, see website for information. Space available, this is FREE, meals provided, carpooling. Food Pantry continues service to communities.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. No masks or social distancing required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

The Salvation Army is in downtown Prescott. Every Sunday we have Adult Bible Study and Children’s Sunday School at 9:30. Church services follow at 11. Everyone is welcome. Come join us for a time of praise, worship and God’s Word.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org – Today, God is present with healing, forgiveness, and life in His inspired Word, by your Baptism, and in the taste and touch of Holy Communion. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” study; 4 p.m. Tuesdays “Life of Jesus - Miracles.”

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) – Join us on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for our worship service, followed by coffee and fellowship with an adult bible study at 11. We also have a Tuesday adult bible study at 11 a.m., everyone is welcome.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us in person/online at 8:45/10:30 a.m. Coffee and donuts available pre-service. Pastor Matt continues our series “All In.” This week: “All In – The Church: Who Solid Rock Is and What Solid Rock Values.” Adult and Children’s Sunday School classes available. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — Join us for “Summer at the Movies.” Biblical truths will be shared and demonstrated through some of the most well-known movies. This weekend it’s the movie “Rudy.” Services are Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 10:10 a.m. Kids church is offered every Sunday at 10:10 a.m. Visit www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, July 23, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Shabbat Services 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley – Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Creative Worship/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome: please join us! Shepherd’s table open: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry!

Trinity Presbyterian offers in-person services, every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Masks and social distancing provide a safe and friendly environment for all who come to worship. Live-streaming provided for an at-home experience, find and like us on YouTube! More details are available at www.aztrinitypres.org.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850 – Join us for Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks are optional. This Sunday’s message is “Reaching the 5 Principles” with Lark Zunich and the Unity Players. Sunday messages can also be viewed at unityprescott.org. All are welcome!

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.