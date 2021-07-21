Catch 22 — Day 22: Mesa woman sought after driving under influence with young child in vehicle
For Day 22 and the final day of this running of Yavapai Silent Witness’s Catch 22 Program, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Olivia Begay, according to a news release.
On Nov. 15, 2018, Begay was stopped by a Yavapai Apache Nation Police Officer near Milepost 216 on Highway 260. The officer stopped her after watching her drive erratically going off the road several times.
Upon contacting Begay, the officer observed she was very confused, was having trouble keeping her eyes open, and appeared to be impaired by alcohol. The officer also noticed there was a small child in the back seat.
A preliminary breath test showed Begay had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.307. She was arrested and the 6-year-old child was turned over to family members.
Begay now has a warrant for child abuse and three counts of aggravated DUI. Begay is a Native American female, 5-foot-2, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in the 1200 block of West Mesa Drive in Mesa.
If you provide information leading to the arrest of Day 22, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
