OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 — Day 22: Mesa woman sought after driving under influence with young child in vehicle

Olivia Begay (YCSO/Courtesy)

Olivia Begay (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 21, 2021 6:45 p.m.

For Day 22 and the final day of this running of Yavapai Silent Witness’s Catch 22 Program, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Olivia Begay, according to a news release.

On Nov. 15, 2018, Begay was stopped by a Yavapai Apache Nation Police Officer near Milepost 216 on Highway 260. The officer stopped her after watching her drive erratically going off the road several times.

Upon contacting Begay, the officer observed she was very confused, was having trouble keeping her eyes open, and appeared to be impaired by alcohol. The officer also noticed there was a small child in the back seat.

A preliminary breath test showed Begay had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.307. She was arrested and the 6-year-old child was turned over to family members.

Begay now has a warrant for child abuse and three counts of aggravated DUI. Begay is a Native American female, 5-foot-2, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in the 1200 block of West Mesa Drive in Mesa.

If you provide information leading to the arrest of Day 22, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Catch 22: Day 4 - Larry Everett Brown Jr. wanted on drug, child abuse charges
YAVAPAI SILENT WITNESS CATCH 22: DAY 4: Man wanted on child abuse, other charges
Catch 22 — Day 13: Cottonwood man convicted of beating girlfriend now wanted on probation violation
Catch 22 — Day 11: Man sought for striking 10-year-old
Catch 22 - Day 5: Man wanted for child abuse, robbery and other charges
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries