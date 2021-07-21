Adoption Spotlight: Kimberly

Kimberly is a friendly young lady whose smile lights up the room! She likes to listen to hip hop music and watch YouTube. More than anything, Kimberly just likes to have fun. A strong student, science is her favorite subject, though math is the easiest for her. She loves laughing with her best friend, slumber parties, and doing backflips and handstands. This girl has sunshine in her veins! Get to know Kimberly and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.