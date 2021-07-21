Adoption Spotlight: Kasumy
Originally Published: July 21, 2021 7:23 p.m.
Kasumy describes herself as quiet, happy and open to trying new things. At school, her favorite subjects are P.E. and art. At home, she expresses her creativity by beading, painting and other crafts. Her perfect weekend would include eating at Peter Piper Pizza and going to the zoo with friends. Get to know Kasumy and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
