Police seeking suspect of armed robbery attempt at Prescott Valley smoke shop

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) announced in a news release that they are seeking a male suspect who attempted an armed robbery at a smoke shop along Highway 69 on Monday evening, July 19.

At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, a male subject entered the Smoke Shop on 69 in the 8500 block of Highway 69 and demanded money from the employee. When the cashier refused to give him any money, the subject fled the location.

This incident is still being investigated and further information will be provided later. If anyone has information concerning this case, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.