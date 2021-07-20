Pet of the Week: Aspen

Hi, my name is Aspen and the shelter staff think I am around 1 year old. I was brought to the shelter as a stray and my family never came to claim me, so here I am looking for a new forever home.

I love people of all ages, but it appears that I may be dog selective. I may need to be the only dog in the house. Shelter staff does not know if I would appreciate cats. A home with a secure yard is required as I can climb or jump my way out of some fences. It appears that I am house trained.

If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment. I’ll be waiting!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.