Obituary: Diane Marie Neff

Diane Marie Neff passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 17, 2021. She was born on June 10, 1949, in Redding, California, the oldest child of Stephen and Ruth (Harris) Hobbs.

Diane graduated from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona in 1967. She was a barrel racer for many years and met her husband in the rodeo circuit. She married her husband, William “Bill” Neff, on May 18, 1970. They celebrated their 51st anniversary in May 2021. She worked at Lou’s Paper Clippings, Motorola and finished her career at Blue Shield before retiring in 1996.

She enjoyed playing softball for many years and continued loving to watch softball and baseball after she could no longer play. She was a devoted Arizona Diamondbacks fan. She also enjoyed cross stitch, knitting, word puzzles, painting and playing Bunco and bowling with friends. She loved to do anything outdoors with her husband and loved to camp and water-ski.

Diane was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She was predeceased by her father, mother, and her baby brother, Stephen. Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Neff of Wilhoit, Arizona; step mother, Anne Hobbs of Yuba City, California; sister, Gail Ramirez of Prescott, Arizona; brother, Russell Ballinger of Visalia, California; sister, Kim Kirby of Yuba City, California; her children: son, Todd Neff and wife Cassie of Wilhoit, Arizona; son, Christopher “Ty” Neff of Texas; and daughter, Jill Mendenhall of Yuba City, California. She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel New Day at 8530 Waldon Blvd., Wilhoit, Arizona.

Information was provided by the family.