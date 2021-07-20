Obituary: Diane Marie Neff
Diane Marie Neff passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 17, 2021. She was born on June 10, 1949, in Redding, California, the oldest child of Stephen and Ruth (Harris) Hobbs.
Diane graduated from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona in 1967. She was a barrel racer for many years and met her husband in the rodeo circuit. She married her husband, William “Bill” Neff, on May 18, 1970. They celebrated their 51st anniversary in May 2021. She worked at Lou’s Paper Clippings, Motorola and finished her career at Blue Shield before retiring in 1996.
She enjoyed playing softball for many years and continued loving to watch softball and baseball after she could no longer play. She was a devoted Arizona Diamondbacks fan. She also enjoyed cross stitch, knitting, word puzzles, painting and playing Bunco and bowling with friends. She loved to do anything outdoors with her husband and loved to camp and water-ski.
Diane was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She was predeceased by her father, mother, and her baby brother, Stephen. Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Neff of Wilhoit, Arizona; step mother, Anne Hobbs of Yuba City, California; sister, Gail Ramirez of Prescott, Arizona; brother, Russell Ballinger of Visalia, California; sister, Kim Kirby of Yuba City, California; her children: son, Todd Neff and wife Cassie of Wilhoit, Arizona; son, Christopher “Ty” Neff of Texas; and daughter, Jill Mendenhall of Yuba City, California. She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel New Day at 8530 Waldon Blvd., Wilhoit, Arizona.
Information was provided by the family.
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Arizona governor declares emergency after Flagstaff floods
- Yavapai County is in Substantial Transmission category of COVID-19
- Problems with mail and/or package delivery in your Quad Cities neighborhood?
- Thunderstorms ignite Buzzard Fire south of Prescott
- Need2Know: GO AZ Motorcycles buys Star Island Motorsports in Prescott Valley; Thai House Café reopens in downtown Prescott; Big 5 Sporting Goods to close in PV, leaving only location in Prescott
- Update: Firefighters stop forward progression of Buzzard Fire south of Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 19, 2021
- Dozens of homeowners turn out for discussion of ‘possible development’ of apartment complex along Prescott Lakes Parkway
- Cottonwood man accused in Jan. 6 insurrection crimes arrested
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Update: Tiger Fire now 43% contained
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- ADOT update: Interstate 17 southbound reopens
- Thunderstorms ignite Buzzard Fire south of Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: