Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 20
Weather
Chino Valley in Brief: Expect construction delays on bus routes through Sept. 10

Construction continues on Road 2 North and Highway 89. This project consists of removing and replacing the asphalt pavement along East Road 2 North, between Highway 89 and Country West Mobile Home Park’s roadway. Additional work includes the removal and replacement of miscellaneous concrete, raising utility covers to the finished road grade, and re-striping the roadway. Once complete, these improvements will extend the pavement life and improve the ride quality for motorists. The project is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, July 12-23. The Town of Chino Valley advises drivers to watch for workers, slow down and observe flagger instructions. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 20, 2021 12:39 p.m.

