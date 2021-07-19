Catch 22 — Day 20: Cornville man wanted after driving under influence with suspended license

For Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Dustin Michael Ybarra, according to news release.

On April 13, a YCSO deputy saw Ybarra driving his vehicle past where he was parked. At the time, the deputy knew that Ybarra had a suspended driver’s license, so he followed him to a minimart in McGuireville where Ybarra stopped.

Following a records check, the deputy learned that not only did Ybarra have a suspended license, but he also had two warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and had been drinking alcohol.

Ybarra was charged with Aggravated DUI but has since failed to appear in court. He now has a felony warrant as a result.

Ybarra is described as a 38-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos.

His last known address is in the 600 block of South Western Drive in Cornville.

If you provide information leading to the arrest of Day 20 of Catch 22, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.