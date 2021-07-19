OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 — Day 20: Cornville man wanted after driving under influence with suspended license

Dustin Michael Ybarra (YCSO/Courtesy)

Dustin Michael Ybarra (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 19, 2021 7:44 p.m.

For Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Dustin Michael Ybarra, according to news release.

On April 13, a YCSO deputy saw Ybarra driving his vehicle past where he was parked. At the time, the deputy knew that Ybarra had a suspended driver’s license, so he followed him to a minimart in McGuireville where Ybarra stopped.

Following a records check, the deputy learned that not only did Ybarra have a suspended license, but he also had two warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and had been drinking alcohol.

Ybarra was charged with Aggravated DUI but has since failed to appear in court. He now has a felony warrant as a result.

Ybarra is described as a 38-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos.

His last known address is in the 600 block of South Western Drive in Cornville.

If you provide information leading to the arrest of Day 20 of Catch 22, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries