Arizona again reporting 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: July 19, 2021 7:31 p.m.

Arizona is back to reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day.

The Arizona Department of Health Services released the latest statistics Monday, July 19, and tabulated 1,034 confirmed cases but no new deaths. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 909,282 cases. The number of deaths remains 18,117.

The state’s dashboard calculated over 1,000 cases for four consecutive days last week until Sunday, when the number was 980. It marked the longest stretch of quadruple-digit case reports since a five-day run March 2-7 when the vaccine supply was limited and doses were being rationed.

On Monday, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 134 COVID-19 cases since July 16, or just under 45 cases per day, according to a news release.

The county has tested 126,488 residents for COVID-19 with 20,230 positive cases and 533 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 22 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reported four, and the Prescott VA had four COVID-19 patients on Monday.

Health experts attribute the recent surge in cases to low vaccination rates, the fast-spreading delta variant and July Fourth gatherings.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have also been trending upward. The number generally ranged between 500 and 600 during May and June, but rose in the past week. There were 814 as of Sunday.

But with nearly 51% of Arizonans having received at least one vaccine dose, health officials said there’s less chance of another major surge in cases or a significant strain on the health care system. The climb in cases is similar to what’s being seen in most states.

Protecting the Immunocompromised

If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ve taken the first step toward protecting yourself and your family and returning to activities you did before the pandemic. However, some family members may still need to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19, such as children too young to get vaccinated or people with weakened immune systems.

Here are some ways to help protect those family members. These are the best ways to protect your child, or a child you care for, who cannot get vaccinated yet:

• Get vaccinated yourself. COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people getting and spreading COVID-19.

• If your child is 2 or older, make sure that your child wears a mask in public settings and takes other actions to protect themselves. To set an example, you also might choose to wear a mask.

• If your child is younger than 2 or cannot wear a mask, limit visits with people who are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown and keep distance between your child and other people in public.

How do I protect a family member with a weakened immune system?

• Get vaccinated yourself. COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people getting and spreading COVID-19.

• People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may NOT be protected even if they are fully vaccinated. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.

Locations to make an Appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19:

• YRMC: https://www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

• Spectrum Healthcare: https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ - 877-634-7333

• Yavapai Community Health Services - 928-771-3122

• Community Health Center of Yavapai - 928-583-1000

• In Yavapai County, the Pfizer vaccine is available for 12 and older at CVS, the Little Clinic at Fry’s, Safeway, and other pharmacies – go to www.vaccine.gov to find the one most convenient for your family.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/COVID19/es/index.php

• CDC COVID Data Tracker: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccination-equity

• Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services and The Associated Press.

