Dear Annie: Family ignores invites
Originally Published: July 18, 2021 6:05 p.m.
Most Read
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Thunderstorms ignite Buzzard Fire south of Prescott
- Update: Tiger Fire now 43% contained
- ADOT update: Interstate 17 southbound reopens
- Need2Know: New Amazon delivery station slated for former Leidos-Lockheed Martin building; Church’s Chicken restaurant planned for south side of Navajo Drive, Highway 69; AZ MediQuip to open July 20
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Arizona governor declares emergency after Flagstaff floods
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Yavapai County is in Substantial Transmission category of COVID-19
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Update: Tiger Fire now 43% contained
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- ADOT update: Interstate 17 southbound reopens
- Thunderstorms ignite Buzzard Fire south of Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: