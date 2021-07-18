OFFERS
Catch 22— Day 19: Man sought on burglary, aggravated harrasment charges

Originally Published: July 18, 2021 6 p.m.

It is day 19 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today law enforcement is asking for the public's help in locating fugitive Ryan William Welch.

On March 3, 2019, Welch allegedly went to the home of the female victim in the 600 block of La Paloma Lane in Prescott. At the time, there was a court order in place prohibiting Welch from being at the residence. He allegedly began banging on the bedroom window where the victim was. Police said Welch then shattered the window with a rock, spraying glass in the victim’s face causing her to bleed. He allegedly threatened to kill an adult male victim also inside the house. The male victim fired two shots from a handgun at Welch, as he feared for his safety that of other people inside the home.

Welch allegedly then went to a glass door in the back of the house and shattered it with a rock. He allegedly entered the house with the large rock still in his hand again threatening to kill the victims. The male victim fired two more shots at Welch and tackled him to the floor.

Welch has multiple tattoos to include boxing gloves on his chest.

Welch was taken to the hospital and treated for two gunshot wounds and released the next day when he was arrested for this incident by Prescott Police.

Welch has a warrant for second-degree burglary and aggravated harassment. He has an additional warrant for felony flight from law enforcement and disorderly conduct involving weapons from a separate incident. Welch is a 29-year-old white male, 5 feet, 6 inches, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple tattoos to include boxing gloves on his chest.

If you provide information leading to Welch’s arrest, you could get up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

