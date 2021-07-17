OFFERS
Obituary: Susan Bender

Susan Bender

Susan Bender

Originally Published: July 17, 2021 7:19 p.m.

Susan Bender was born on March 1, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, and died July 4, 2021, at home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, after more than a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She is predeceased by her mother, Catherine Scharf Hubbard Old and her father, Robert Hubbard. She is survived by her husband, Clayton Bender; her children, Steven Pitzen, Amy Suto and Jenifer Place; one sister, Judith Krueger Mayfield; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Her career as a Skilled Nursing Facility administrator started in Ohio in the mid-’80s and continued for almost 30 years at various homes in Arizona. For the past 12 years, even in retirement, she chaired the State of Arizona (AIT) Administrator in Training committee.

Her passion for singing led to her joyous eight-year involvement with Song of the Pines chorus, recently renamed Positively A Cappella, and has served as the group’s treasurer.

Susan’s Celebration of Life Party will be held at Prescott United Methodist Church, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m.

The family has requested donations be made to Kindred Hospice, 3107 Clearwater Drive, Suite B, Prescott, AZ 86305.

Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

