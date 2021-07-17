Obituary: Jennifer Wolf Fryman

Courageous tenacity describes our beloved Jennifer Wolf Fryman, who passed away at age 49, June 8, 2021. Jennifer married Terry Fryman in 1998 and has two children, Skye and Jeremy. Jennifer also loved her dogs and cats which she has reunited with in her heavenly home.

Jennifer is survived by her father, Glenn Wolf; mother, Suzanne; and brothers, Carl (Marie) and Eric (Sarah) Wolf. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins and her maternal grandparents, Gene and Nancy Shaffer.

Information provided by family.