Obituary: James Edward Jones (Jim)

James Edward Jones (Jim), 74, was born Aug. 10, 1946, in Prescott, Arizona, into a pioneer family who had settled in the Verde Valley and eventually in Dewey and Humboldt, Arizona. Jim was welcomed into his Heavenly home on Jan. 12, 2021.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edd and Mary Jones; sisters, Mary Lou O’Hagan, and Betty Williams; and his son, James Edward Jones III. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth (Scruggs) Jones; sister, Kathy Green; son, Allen Jones (wife Brooke); and by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jim graduated from Prescott High School in 1964. In 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Scruggs. He graduated from Arizona Bible College in 1969. Prior to that Jim and Ruth had helped to establish Humboldt Bible Church. After spending seven years in the Campus Ministry, they returned to Arizona, and Jim pastored Humboldt Bible Church for 30 years.

Jim also had a ministry in Eastern Europe, where he taught at a Bible College, and later made 31 trips to encourage and mentor young pastors.

Starting at age 7, Jim became an avid baseball fan. He started in Little League, and eventually played for Prescott High School and Grand Canyon University. He coached for many years – Little League through High School ball at Bradshaw Mountain High School and Mayer High School.

Jim will be remembered for his love of Family, Baseball, John Wayne Movies, Cowboy Poetry, Family History Research, Geocaching, Bird Watching, Yard Sales, Gardening, Fishing in Greer, and Traveling to Eastern Europe.

Most of all, he will be remembered for his love for the Lord Jesus Christ, and his love of teaching God’s Word to others.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Humboldt Bible Church Gymnasium, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. This will include a potluck dessert – anything lemon, which was Jim’s favorite.

Information provided by family.