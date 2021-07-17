OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Evelyn Rose Schumaker

Evelyn Rose Schumaker

Evelyn Rose Schumaker

Originally Published: July 17, 2021 7:29 p.m.

Evelyn Rose Schumaker, was born to Russell and Roma Kaffenbarger on Aug. 16, 1948. Sadly, Evelyn passed away July 9, 2021, at her home in Cordes Lakes, Arizona.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Donald Schumaker, along with her children, Kenny (Beth), Marsha (Conrad), Josh (Heather), TJ (Heather), Sadie (Jeremy) and David; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings Tom (Laura), Jack (Jerry), Tim (Jennifer), Sonja (Jerry), Gayle (Perry), Teresa, Bonnie (Rob), Cheryl, Connie, Teri, David (Donna), David (Traci), Carolyn (Dave), Dani and Julie (Roger); and mother-in-law, Shirley.

Evelyn will always be remembered as an amazing, strong, loving, caring, wife, mother, grandma, and friend. She was the monarch of her family and will never be forgotten. Evelyn had the pleasure of welcoming so many into our family, and she made everyone feel welcome. She will always be cherished dearly in the hearts of so many. Evelyn was a hard worker and was always dedicated to family and making sure everything and everyone was taken care of.

Celebration of Life will be held July 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Arizona Arthritis Foundation.

Information provided by family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary Notice: Evelyn Rose Schumaker
Obituary: Loyd Edward Schumaker
Obituary: Frieda Effie Wilson Hilliard
Obituary: Patricia (Patti) Earline Wayne
Obituary: Lynn C. Fink

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries