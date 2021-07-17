Obituary: Evelyn Rose Schumaker
Evelyn Rose Schumaker, was born to Russell and Roma Kaffenbarger on Aug. 16, 1948. Sadly, Evelyn passed away July 9, 2021, at her home in Cordes Lakes, Arizona.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Donald Schumaker, along with her children, Kenny (Beth), Marsha (Conrad), Josh (Heather), TJ (Heather), Sadie (Jeremy) and David; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings Tom (Laura), Jack (Jerry), Tim (Jennifer), Sonja (Jerry), Gayle (Perry), Teresa, Bonnie (Rob), Cheryl, Connie, Teri, David (Donna), David (Traci), Carolyn (Dave), Dani and Julie (Roger); and mother-in-law, Shirley.
Evelyn will always be remembered as an amazing, strong, loving, caring, wife, mother, grandma, and friend. She was the monarch of her family and will never be forgotten. Evelyn had the pleasure of welcoming so many into our family, and she made everyone feel welcome. She will always be cherished dearly in the hearts of so many. Evelyn was a hard worker and was always dedicated to family and making sure everything and everyone was taken care of.
Celebration of Life will be held July 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Arizona Arthritis Foundation.
Information provided by family.
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Thunderstorms ignite Buzzard Fire south of Prescott
- Update: Tiger Fire now 43% contained
- ADOT update: Interstate 17 southbound reopens
- Need2Know: New Amazon delivery station slated for former Leidos-Lockheed Martin building; Church’s Chicken restaurant planned for south side of Navajo Drive, Highway 69; AZ MediQuip to open July 20
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Dear Annie: End of an engagement
- Problems with mail and/or package delivery in your Quad Cities neighborhood?
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Update: Tiger Fire now 43% contained
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- ADOT update: Interstate 17 southbound reopens
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: