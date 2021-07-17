Obituary: Evelyn Rose Schumaker

Evelyn Rose Schumaker, was born to Russell and Roma Kaffenbarger on Aug. 16, 1948. Sadly, Evelyn passed away July 9, 2021, at her home in Cordes Lakes, Arizona.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Donald Schumaker, along with her children, Kenny (Beth), Marsha (Conrad), Josh (Heather), TJ (Heather), Sadie (Jeremy) and David; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings Tom (Laura), Jack (Jerry), Tim (Jennifer), Sonja (Jerry), Gayle (Perry), Teresa, Bonnie (Rob), Cheryl, Connie, Teri, David (Donna), David (Traci), Carolyn (Dave), Dani and Julie (Roger); and mother-in-law, Shirley.

Evelyn will always be remembered as an amazing, strong, loving, caring, wife, mother, grandma, and friend. She was the monarch of her family and will never be forgotten. Evelyn had the pleasure of welcoming so many into our family, and she made everyone feel welcome. She will always be cherished dearly in the hearts of so many. Evelyn was a hard worker and was always dedicated to family and making sure everything and everyone was taken care of.

Celebration of Life will be held July 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Arizona Arthritis Foundation.

Information provided by family.

