Tiger Fire is 59% contained; closure limited to small area

Management of the Tiger Fire, which started 11 miles east of Crown King as a result of lightning on June 30, and was reported as 59% contained as of Thursday morning, July 15, has transitioned to a Type 4 Team as of July 15.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had consumed 16,278 acres. Early morning rain on Wednesday arrived over the Tiger Fire footprint, bringing wetting rains over the perimeter until mid-morning. Amounts of rain recorded in the fire area varied from between 0.01 to 0.6 inches. These amounts further suppressed activity on the fire, and will allow the fire scar to begin new growth. Future rain events do have the possibility of flooding if larger amounts of rainfall occur.

Although there is no threat of fire spread or potential growth, firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor containment lines by ground and air. Equipment removal along Crown King Road (County Road 59) was completed on Wednesday allowing for a reduced fire-area closure. Visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling along County Road 59 as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

CLOSURES

Fire managers have reduced the Tiger Fire Emergency Area Closure. Castle Creek Wilderness and Horsethief Basin Recreation Area will remain closed for public safety. The community of Crown King and all roads leading into Crown King are open.

To provide for public and firefighter health and safety because of firefighting operations and fire danger associated with the Tiger Fire on the Prescott National Forest, PNF officials have ordered a restricted area consisting of all National Forest System lands, roads and trails within the boundary starting at the intersection of County Road 59 and the National Forest boundary, proceeding south along the National Forest boundary for approximately 10 miles, then following the National Forest boundary west for approximately 8 miles, then following northeast along National Forest System Trail 233 for approximately 5 miles to its intersection with National Forest System Road (NFSR) 100, then following NFSR 100 northwest 2 miles, to its intersection with NFSR 52, then following NFSR 52 northwest for approximately 3 miles to its intersection with County Road 59, then following Country Road 59 northwest 15 miles back to the point of beginning at its intersection with the NF boundary.

Pursuant to 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(e), the following persons are exempt from this order:

1 - Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this Order.

2 - Any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting resource in the performance of an official duty.

This order took effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 15, and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Aug. 31 or until rescinded, according to a news release.

Any violation of this prohibition is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, or by imprisonment for not more than six (6) months, or both.

WEATHER

Increasing chances of area thunderstorms and accompanying gusty outflow winds for the next several days. Possible flooding can accompany localized rain events during this period.

EVACUATIONS

All Tiger Fire evacuation status designations by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office have been rescinded.

FOREST RESTRICTIONS

Arizona’s publicly managed lands are in widely different levels of restrictions. Those planning to visit Arizona’s outdoors should consult appropriate land management agency websites immediately prior to planning a trip to determine current restrictions and emergency fire area closures. Visit https://wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions for current restrictions.

For information on the Prescott National Forest, check out the Prescott NF website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.