OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott forest, fire authorities lower fire restrictions to Stage I

Originally Published: July 15, 2021 7:30 p.m.

Prescott-area fire authorities and the Prescott National Forest are lowering fire restrictions from Stage II to Stage I.

Rick Chase, fire marshal for the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority — in coordination with the Prescott Fire Department and the Forest Service — announced Thursday the change, which will be effective as of 8 a.m. Friday, July 16.

The action affects residents and visitors to the Prescott National Forest, as well as residents of the 42 square miles of the City of Prescott and the 365 square miles of CAFMA — which includes the towns of Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley and Paulden, according to their news releases.

CAFMA’s jurisdiction also applies to areas surrounding the City of Prescott such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area of Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village, along with the areas of Government Canyon and Diamond Valley which are south of Prescott.

“Due to recent moisture and a reduction in fire activity the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority will be lowering fire restrictions from Stage II to Stage I,” CAFMA and PFD wrote in the joint news release, adding “This will also be consistent with the Prescott National Forest.

“We still ask everyone to be extremely careful with fire and please use the ashtrays in your vehicles.”

Visit their websites at www.cazfire.org or www.prescott-az.gov/services/fire/ for further information.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Stage I Fire Restrictions include:

• No residential burn permits will be issued.

• Use of model rockets is prohibited.

• Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited, except by commercial special events permit.

• No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

• No outdoor use of firearms, except as part of a legal, tag hunt through Arizona Game and Fish.

• Cooking, warming, or camp fires (ash or ember producing) are still allowed at single- and multi-family residential properties and town parks (where approved) but must be attended at all times.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Stage II fire restrictions begin June 3
Stage 1 fire restrictions to be implemented on May 14
Prescott-area agencies enact Stage II fire restrictions beginning June 11
Stage 2 fire restrictions going into effect Friday, May 4
Fire restrictions officially active
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries