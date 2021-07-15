Prescott forest, fire authorities lower fire restrictions to Stage I

Prescott-area fire authorities and the Prescott National Forest are lowering fire restrictions from Stage II to Stage I.

Rick Chase, fire marshal for the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority — in coordination with the Prescott Fire Department and the Forest Service — announced Thursday the change, which will be effective as of 8 a.m. Friday, July 16.

The action affects residents and visitors to the Prescott National Forest, as well as residents of the 42 square miles of the City of Prescott and the 365 square miles of CAFMA — which includes the towns of Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley and Paulden, according to their news releases.

CAFMA’s jurisdiction also applies to areas surrounding the City of Prescott such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area of Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village, along with the areas of Government Canyon and Diamond Valley which are south of Prescott.

“Due to recent moisture and a reduction in fire activity the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority will be lowering fire restrictions from Stage II to Stage I,” CAFMA and PFD wrote in the joint news release, adding “This will also be consistent with the Prescott National Forest.

“We still ask everyone to be extremely careful with fire and please use the ashtrays in your vehicles.”

Visit their websites at www.cazfire.org or www.prescott-az.gov/services/fire/ for further information.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Stage I Fire Restrictions include:

• No residential burn permits will be issued.

• Use of model rockets is prohibited.

• Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited, except by commercial special events permit.

• No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

• No outdoor use of firearms, except as part of a legal, tag hunt through Arizona Game and Fish.

• Cooking, warming, or camp fires (ash or ember producing) are still allowed at single- and multi-family residential properties and town parks (where approved) but must be attended at all times.