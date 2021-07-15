Obituary: John Jennings
Originally Published: July 15, 2021 8:26 p.m.
John Jennings passed away June 23, 2021. He was 49 years old. John was born April 11, 1972 in Prescott, Arizona.
John is survived by his mother, Beverly Joy of Prescott Valley, Arizona; his father and stepmother, Jim and Vicki Jennings of Reno, Nevada; his brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Sparks, Nevada; two stepbrothers, Rick and Steve Smith; aunts, uncles and cousins. John was loved and will be greatly missed.
