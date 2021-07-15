Kaibab and Coconino National forests rescinding fire restrictions today

Due to monsoonal activity and heavy rainfall, the Coconino and Kaibab National forests will rescind all fire restrictions as of 6 a.m. Friday, July 16. The Kaibab National Forest will also lift the Bill Williams Mountain closure.

Fire danger remains high across both forests. Visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and avoid activities that could accidentally cause wildfires — refrain from campfires on dry and windy days, and remember that it is always illegal to leave a campfire unattended. In addition, fireworks are never allowed on any National Forest land.

Closures unrelated to fire and smoking restrictions remain in effect including the Rafael Fire around Sycamore Canyon, Mangum Fire on the North Kaibab Ranger District and areas of the Slate Fire and Backbone Fire on the Coconino National Forest.

A full list of what each fire restriction stage means can be found on the Coconino National Forest's website, fs.usda.gov/coconino. Statewide fire restriction information can be found at wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Stay up to date on Kaibab National Forest news by checking the Kaibab National Forest website, fs.usda.gov/kaibab, and following @KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by U.S. Forest Service.