Kaibab and Coconino National forests rescinding fire restrictions today
Due to monsoonal activity and heavy rainfall, the Coconino and Kaibab National forests will rescind all fire restrictions as of 6 a.m. Friday, July 16. The Kaibab National Forest will also lift the Bill Williams Mountain closure.
Fire danger remains high across both forests. Visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and avoid activities that could accidentally cause wildfires — refrain from campfires on dry and windy days, and remember that it is always illegal to leave a campfire unattended. In addition, fireworks are never allowed on any National Forest land.
Closures unrelated to fire and smoking restrictions remain in effect including the Rafael Fire around Sycamore Canyon, Mangum Fire on the North Kaibab Ranger District and areas of the Slate Fire and Backbone Fire on the Coconino National Forest.
A full list of what each fire restriction stage means can be found on the Coconino National Forest's website, fs.usda.gov/coconino. Statewide fire restriction information can be found at wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.
Stay up to date on Kaibab National Forest news by checking the Kaibab National Forest website, fs.usda.gov/kaibab, and following @KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter.
Information provided by U.S. Forest Service.
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- 72 more dogs, 1 pig rescued from Prescott Heights Drive home
- Thunderstorms ignite Buzzard Fire south of Prescott
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Update: Tiger Fire now 43% contained
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- ADOT update: Interstate 17 southbound reopens
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Update: Tiger Fire now 43% contained
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- ADOT update: Interstate 17 southbound reopens
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: