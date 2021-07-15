OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kaibab and Coconino National forests rescinding fire restrictions today

Unburned trees stand amid smoldering stumps and logs in an area scorched by fire in the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff, July 25, 2019. the Coconino and Kaibab National forests will rescind all fire restrictions as of 6 a.m. Friday, July 16. The Kaibab National Forest will also lift the Bill Williams Mountain closure. (Courier file photo)

Unburned trees stand amid smoldering stumps and logs in an area scorched by fire in the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff, July 25, 2019. the Coconino and Kaibab National forests will rescind all fire restrictions as of 6 a.m. Friday, July 16. The Kaibab National Forest will also lift the Bill Williams Mountain closure. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: July 15, 2021 7:26 p.m.

Due to monsoonal activity and heavy rainfall, the Coconino and Kaibab National forests will rescind all fire restrictions as of 6 a.m. Friday, July 16. The Kaibab National Forest will also lift the Bill Williams Mountain closure.

Fire danger remains high across both forests. Visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and avoid activities that could accidentally cause wildfires — refrain from campfires on dry and windy days, and remember that it is always illegal to leave a campfire unattended. In addition, fireworks are never allowed on any National Forest land.

Closures unrelated to fire and smoking restrictions remain in effect including the Rafael Fire around Sycamore Canyon, Mangum Fire on the North Kaibab Ranger District and areas of the Slate Fire and Backbone Fire on the Coconino National Forest.

A full list of what each fire restriction stage means can be found on the Coconino National Forest's website, fs.usda.gov/coconino. Statewide fire restriction information can be found at wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Stay up to date on Kaibab National Forest news by checking the Kaibab National Forest website, fs.usda.gov/kaibab, and following @KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by U.S. Forest Service.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kaibab National Forest reopens to public entry
Forest closures, fire restrictions to be lifted
Coconino, Kaibab forests lift fire bans, but Prescott's stays
Some fire bans end today, including Prescott's
Forests to end fire use restrictions today
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries