Catch 22 — Day 17: Prescott fugitive sought for probation violations on assault charges

For Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program, law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Justin Anthony Emans.

On July 9, 2020, at a residence in the 100 block of North Alarcon in Prescott, Emans became angry at the female victim because she had hidden his glass meth bong. He grabbed the victim by her throat and choked her, restricting her breathing. Emans then released the victim and went outside. The victim retrieved the bong, broke it and handed it to Emans. Emans threw the bag containing the broken glass at the victim striking her in the upper arm and cutting her, causing excessive bleeding that later required stitches.

Emans was arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct and was later placed on probation. He has since violated his probation. Emans now has two nationwide extraditable probation-violation warrants. One from this case and one from a possession of dangerous drugs case.

Emans is a 26-year-old white man, 6-foot-3, 224 pounds with blue eyes and blond balding hair. He has a tattoo on his upper arm that says “Emans.” His last known address is in the 100 block of North Alarcon Street in Prescott.

Anyone who provides information that leads to Emans’ arrest could earn a $500 cash reward. To be eligible for the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Information provided by YCSO.