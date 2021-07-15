OFFERS
Thu, July 15
Catch 22 — Day 16: Camp Verde man sought on burglary, drug charges

Anthony Gerard Parks. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Anthony Gerard Parks. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 15, 2021 7:21 p.m.

It is Day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, the Camp Verde Marshall’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Anthony Gerard Parks.

In late May of this year, a vehicle was stolen from the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde. Following the initial investigation, it was discovered that Parks had burglarized the animal park and stole the vehicle. Parks is wanted by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office for third-degree burglary, theft of a means of transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools. He also has multiple warrants out of other jurisdictions to include a parole violation warrant out of the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Parks is a 32-year-old white man, 5-foot-9, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in the 400 block of Azure Place in Camp Verde.

Anyone providing information leading to Parks’ arrest could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by YCSO.

