Reentry Project works to educate community; people returning from incarceration face challenges

Yavapai Reentry Project, a project of MatForce, is offering community members three events this summer focused on volunteer opportunities and a chance to understand the barriers that a person returning from incarceration might encounter.

John Morris, chief adult probation officer for Yavapai County Adult Probation and longtime MatForce Board Member, said, “It’s important to understand the barriers formerly incarcerated individuals face when returning to our communities. If we can identify, understand, and address these barriers early before they are released, those individuals are more likely to have a smoother transition back home.

“This means they are less likely to reoffend, more positively engaged in their life; thus, making a healthier and safe community for us all.”

Following is a list of classes. For more information about any of these events, visit YavapaiReentryProject.org.

Become a Community Coach

Are you interested in serving as a volunteer guide or mentor for someone reentering the community after incarceration? Consider becoming a community coach.

Receive free training to learn needed skills for working one-on-one in helping provide referrals, emotional support and resources for community members returning from incarceration. No experience, prior qualifications, or education is needed. All that is needed is the desire to help!

The next class is Tuesday, July 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is virtual through Zoom. Visit YavapaiReentryProject.org/events-news to register to learn how you can become a community coach and become a partner in hope.

From Inmate to Citizen

Do you have a loved one who is incarcerated or want to learn more about the barriers people face returning to the community after being incarcerated? Attend the From Inmate to Citizen class to help understand the excitement, fear, and challenges when transitioning from prison into the community.

Visit YavapaiReentryProject.org/events-news to learn more about the topics discussed during this class that is offered both in-person and virtually.

The next class is Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The in-person location is Yavapai College Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Bldg. 03-119. Registration is required for the virtual option only. Visit YavapaiReentryProject.org/events-news to register today.

Reentry Simulation: In Their Shoes

Join us for a mind-changing simulation that will allow you to think outside the norm concerning community members returning from prison. The Reentry Simulation illustrates the journey to self-sufficiency while experiencing the barriers that may contribute to feelings of helplessness and decreased self-efficacy.

This is up next on Tuesday, Aug. 24 — Two sessions available: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. at Yavapai College, Bldg. 19, Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott.

Space is limited, RSVP today for this free event to info@YavapaiReentryProject.org or 928-708-0100.

About MatForce

MatForce is a community organization that educates and raises awareness about substance abuse issues, and advocates for policy change throughout Yavapai County. With over 300 active volunteers, MatForce encompasses the belief that stopping drug use before it starts through primary prevention strategies is an essential part of building healthier communities. Programs of MatForce include drug prevention education in the schools, the Yavapai Reentry Project, Trauma Lens Care, public awareness and education campaigns, and advocating for policy change at the state and local level.

For more information, visit matforce.org or its family of websites: MarijuanaHarmlessThinkAgain.org, OpioidOD.com, YavapaiReentryProject.org, TraumaLensCare.org, SACLAz.org, NaloxoneAZ.com or TalkNowAZ.com.

Information provided by MatForce.