ERAU STEM Outreach at Prescott Public Library through July 29

Prescott Public Library is a busy place on Thursday afternoons this summer, and part of that activity centers around Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s (ERAU) STEM Outreach for kids. Every Thursday through July 29, ERAU students host a STEM table with a take-away STEM kit. Each month features a different kit and different science concept. From slime to catapults, the kits appeal to all ages and have been very popular with Prescott families.

Elise Anderson, STEM outreach director, explained that goals of the project include seeing ERAU interact with the community and promoting science by providing supplies and some instruction in one fun kit.

“It’s just as much fun for a three-year-old to play with a slingshot airplane as it is for his grandpa,” Anderson said.

Kaleo Mendoza, an aeronautic science major, spent some time with the Croy family one afternoon, talking with boys Matthew and Nathan about propellers and what makes a plane fly.

“I love interacting with little kids and being able to teach them about what I love to do. I can share my love of science,” Mendoza stated in the news release.

Laurel Dickinson brought her two sons, ages 7 and 4, to the library to get books and a STEM kit.

“We were excited about the hands-on activities,” Dickinson said.

For Prescott Public Library, the partnership with ERAU for the STEM outreach afternoons is a welcome addition to families returning to the library this summer for the popular Summer Reading Program.

“While library staff occasionally offer some STEM programming, having take-home kits designed by STEM educators and distributed by knowledgeable and enthusiastic Embry-Riddle students is a wonderful addition to our summer offerings.” Library Manager Martha Baden said in the release.

Check the library’s online events calendar at www.prescottlibrary.info, or call 928.777.1526 for more information.

Information provided by Prescott Public Library.