Church News: July 15, 2021

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Shabbat Chazon/Devarim Saturday, July 17. Ninth of Av fast: July 17 eve through July 18. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses what is important to be remembering? 5781 calendars, cotton masks FREE. Want services/ discussions? Call to arrange/ details: Consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Vaccinate! Be safe!

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10:10 followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, invites all to worship in person the eighth Sunday after Pentecost, 10 a.m. Sunday, July 18. Watch live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Rev. Mary Taken’s message: “Genuine Worship” (John 4:21-26).

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look, worship services are at 9 and 11 a.m. If vaccinated, no masking or social distancing required. Plan to worship with us. The second and fourth Fridays of each month, a free take-out lunch is provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. All of our mid-week activities are currently on summer break. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road and at FirmFoundationPV.org.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Per current CDC guidelines, masks are not required for those vaccinated, social distancing is no longer required, and congregational singing has returned. 928-445-4555.

On Sunday, July 18, Pastor Terrell will continue his study in Romans, “A Testament of Faith in Action: Writing the Story of Your Life.” Morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, 2820 N. Pleasant View. Kid City is open!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 18. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “The Supreme Court Decisions This Year,” Dick Shugrue asks did the people win or lose when the judicial dust settled? The annual review of the court’s work for Prescott UUs.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley — Worship open to all at 10 a.m. Sunday. Also on Facebook. Congregational singing has returned. We are a small, warm congregation and you will be welcome. Food Pantry open to public Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com — Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. A timeless faith for a modern world! Service starts at 930. prescottorthodox.com.

Welcome to Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Please join our Zoom service July 18 for “Graduations and Transitions.” PUUF members Al Schober and Sue Tone will present a short program on graduation messages from keynote speakers and then invite attendees to share their stories of commencements and life transitions. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is meeting now with no masks or reservations required. Service begins at 10:15 a.m. at 8944 East Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Look forward to seeing you there and tell your friends and neighbors!

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Shepherds Lane, Prescott — Visit slecp.org or call 928-778-4499. Saturday 5:30 p.m./Sunday 8 and 10 a.m. Coffee hour following Sunday services. The “Nursery” has re-opened and needs volunteers. 9:30 to noon, Vacation Bible School July 30-31; register now and volunteers needed. No fee and meals provided, car-pooling available.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. No masks or social distancing required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

The Salvation Army is in downtown Prescott. Every Sunday we have Adult Bible Study and Children’s Sunday School at 9:30. Church services follow at 11. Everyone is welcome. Come join us for a time of praise, worship and God’s Word.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533 or savinggracelutherancvaz.org — 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” study; 4 p.m. Tuesdays “Life of Jesus – Miracles” class. Having compassion as a shepherd has on sheep, Jesus is a Righteous Shepherd-King. Pastor Mike welcomes you to “Come and be blessed!”

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS), 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, 928-778-9122 — Please join us on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for our worship service led by Pastor Adam Burke. We have coffee immediately after, with an adult bible study beginning at 11 a.m.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person or online at 8:45/10:30. This Sunday, Pastor Matt continues in our series “All In” with “All In: The Community” (Ephesians 4:1-16), where we look at what it means to be part of the Solid Rock community. Coffee and donuts available pre-service. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — Join us as we continue our series: “Summer at the Movies.” Biblical truths and principles will be shared and demonstrated through some of the most well-known movies. Services are Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10:10 a.m.; Kids church is offered every Sunday at 10:10 a.m. Visit www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, July 16, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Shabbat Services at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley — Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Creative Worship/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome: please join us! Shepherd’s table open: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry!

Good news from Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott — Our Sunday Worship Services are now live and open to the public as well as on YouTube. In response to the COVID pandemic, attendance is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. You may make reservations.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850 — Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. — masks are optional. Guest speaker Tom Zender’s message Sunday, July 18, is “Be Great by Choice.” Services can also be viewed online at unityprescott.org. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.