Catch 22 — Day 15: Sedona man sought on child prostitution charges
It is day 15 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in finding Jefferson E. Perales.
On Aug. 23, 2015, Perales arranged to meet with a female he believed to be 16 years old for sex in the Sedona area. Perales met the subject at a Sedona Hotel and offered $80 for sex. He was subsequently arrested.
Perales has since failed to appear in court. He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $100,000 bond for Child Prostitution. Perales is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic male, 5-4, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on White Bear Road in Sedona.
If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 15 of “Catch 22” you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.
Information provided by YCSO.
