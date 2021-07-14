Arizona in Brief: Arizona reports COVID-19 case bulge, cites ‘reporting issue’

PHOENIX — Arizona on Wednesday reported its largest daily number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in four months but public health officials attributed the rise to an “electronic reporting issue” that lowered numbers the two previous days.

The 1,945 cases reported Wednesday constituted the largest daily increase since 2,276 were reported on March 5, at the tail end of the winter surge, according to data from the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The rise follows daily case reports of 122 and 345 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Department spokesman Steve Elliot said in an email that the reporting system had a “bug” that prevented results from including some case reports the past two days. The problem has been fixed, he said.

Elliot also stressed that a single day’s additions “do not represent a trend.”

However, the surge of cases came after a gradual increase in new daily reported cases statewide, a trend reported across the country due to the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Arizona’s seven-day average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 510 on June 28 to 571 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Meanwhile, virus-related hospitalizations have inched upward, with 669 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Tuesday. Virus hospitalizations in Arizona have generally ranged between 500 and 600 in the past two months, according to the state’s dashboard.

Arizona also reported 21 deaths, officials said Wednesday. The state has had 903,851 cases and 18,076 deaths since the pandemic began.

Yuma police: 2 young brothers drown in backyard pool

YUMA — Yuma police say two young brothers have drowned in a backyard swimming pool.

Police on Wednesday did not release the names of the brothers who died late Tuesday but said one was a year old and that the other was a 2-year-old.

Police said the boys were pronounced dead at a hospital after officers responding to a reported drowning found the children unresponsive and performed life-saving measures.

A police statement said the case is under investigation.

Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation

FLAGSTAFF — An autopsy has confirmed that a 13-year-old girl was killed by pack of dogs while taking a walk near her family’s home on the Navajo Nation.

Lyssa Rose Upshaw had extensive injuries that were consistent with canine teeth marks, including cuts and abrasions on her neck and head and deep soft tissue wounds on her legs. Her clothes were torn, and she was covered in dirt, according to the autopsy released this week in response to a public records request from The Associated Press.

While her mother, Marissa Jones, suspected dogs since she saw her daughter curled up off a dirt trail in Fort Defiance in mid-May, she had been awaiting an official cause.

The medical examiner’s office in Coconino County classified Upshaw’s death as accidental. The deadly attack has renewed discussion across the reservation about how to hold people accountable for their pets.

Tribal lawmakers recently passed a resolution to establish criminal penalties. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez vetoed it, saying it didn’t go far enough and needs more input.

At least a handful of deaths on the Navajo Nation over the years have been blamed on dog packs, and numerous other people have been injured. None of the tribe’s animal control laws, which are considered civil offenses, holds dog owners responsible for deaths.

Many Arizona mayors support passenger rail service expansion

TUCSON — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego are among those asking Arizona’s congressional delegation to support Amtrak’s proposed expansion of frequent passenger rail service.

Amtrak officials would like to see passenger rail service that would connect Tucson and the Phoenix area with three round trips each day.

Daily service to Los Angeles would also be possible.

There has been no rail service between both cities since the mid-1990s.

In a statement, Romero says Amtrak’s proposed new service would yield important economic benefits throughout the region, increase travel options for millions of Arizonans and help the state reduce its carbon footprint.

Romero and Gallego joined the mayors of Goodyear, Mesa, Glendale, Oro Valley, South Tucson, Marana, Avondale, Sahuarita and Chandler in sending a joint letter Tuesday asking the state’s congressional delegation to support the Amtrak proposal.

Tucson eyes conversion of landfill to sustainability campus

TUCSON — Tucson’s Los Reales Landfill has a new name, but the change is only the first step in an effort to completely restructure the facility into an environmentally conscious resource.

The Tucson City Council voted unanimously July 7 to rename the landfill to “Los Reales Sustainability Campus” as the facility takes on the goal of achieving zero waste.

The move supports the council’s 2020 climate emergency declaration which committed Tucson to become a zero waste city by 2050 and reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

Los Reales opened in 1967 and is Tucson’s only active landfill. Every day, the facility takes in about 2,300 tons of solid waste and the city says it spends more than $8 million every year to process waste here.

Los Reales has about 70 years left of capacity for the city’s waste, according to de la Torre. Part of the sustainability campus initiative, he says, is to add public use components to “maximize the full extent of what could be out there.”

The preliminary concept for the sustainability campus includes 110 acres to expand the dumping portion of the landfill and about 350 acres for economic development and sustainability projects around the perimeter of the landfill.

City staff are proposing building sports fields, trails and open community space for educational centers and recycling boutiques.

The goal is to turn the facility into an educational space where residents can learn about what happens to their trash while being able to give discarded items a second chance for use at last chance stores.

“We’re trying to change the mindset, because if we don’t see it, we don’t understand it,” de la Torre said. “Once we put that waste in the bin, we have to assume responsibility for that waste for its entire life. We need to have the mindset that whatever we generate, it doesn’t go away by the fact that somebody hauled it away.”