Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 14
All Tiger Fire evacuations rescinded

Fire crews work to construct a dozer line north of Crown King, July 9, 2021, as part of the Tiger Fire. (Inciweb)

Fire crews work to construct a dozer line north of Crown King, July 9, 2021, as part of the Tiger Fire. (Inciweb)

Originally Published: July 14, 2021 9:21 a.m.

Officials on the Tiger Fire reported Wednesday morning, July 14, that all Tiger Fire evacuations have been rescinded.

The lightning-caused fire, which began June 30, is at 16,278 acres and 50% containment, about 11 miles east of Crown King.

For information, call 928-925-1111 or email 2021.tiger@firenet.gov.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

There will be no additional Facebook Live broadcasts with the IC for the Tiger Fire.

FIRE CLOSURES

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Prescott National Forest have closed County Road 177 and national forest lands generally south of County Road 177 from Mayer west to Palace Station, except for Crown King residents with identification. For detailed information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7595/.

The Tiger Fire perimeter was quiet Tuesday as the fire footprint cooled. Crews patrolled, monitored, and continued to work on fire line rehabilitation and removal of unneeded fire equipment. A grader resumed repair of roads damaged by fire traffic. Crews also were available to provide initial attack for any new fire ignitions in our area. An incoming incident commander began getting familiar with the fire suppression work that has been conducted.

Wednesday’s activities will be continued patrol, monitoring and fire suppression repair of fire lines. The Crown King Road will be in use by heavy equipment until Thursday morning as they transit the fire area to be loaded on their transports for removal on more accessible terrain.

This will be the final update from Southwest Incident Command Team No. 3. The fire will revert to local management Thursday morning at 6 a.m. and Team No. 3 will prepare for its next incident mobilization.

Incident Commander Dave Gesser extends his sincere appreciation to the communities of Crown King, Black Canyon City, Cleator, Mayer/Spring Valley, and Yavapai County, for their patience and cooperation on this challenging wildfire. He recognizes the challenges fire suppression operations cause for your communities. Thank you for allowing us to work with you through this complex incident.

WEATHER

Increasing chances of area thunderstorms and accompanying gusty outflow winds for the next several days. Possible flooding can accompany localized rain events during this period.

EVACUATIONS

All Tiger Fire evacuation status designations by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office have been rescinded effective 8 a.m. Wednesday.

FOREST RESTRICTIONS

Arizona’s publicly managed lands are in widely different levels of restrictions. Those planning to visit Arizona’s outdoors should consult appropriate land management agency web sites immediately prior to planning a trip to determine current restrictions and emergency fire area closures. Visit https://wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions for current restrictions.

Information provided by the incident command on the Tiger Fire.

